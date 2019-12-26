Here’s my look at the best and worst performances from the 76ers’ 121-109 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday at Wells Fargo Center.
Best performance: This goes to Joel Embiid. The Sixers center dominated offensively and made things tough for Giannis Antetokounmpo on the defensive end. Embiid finished with 31 points, 11 rebounds, 3 assists, and 2 blocks. He set the tempo early, scoring 14 first-quarter points.
Worst performance: I have to give this to Robin Lopez. The Bucks reserve center had a tough outing. He missed three of his four shots in route to finishing with 2 points in 7 minutes, 41 seconds. He also graded out with a minus-12 and failed to grab a rebound.
Best defensive performance: This goes to Embiid for the effort he as the primary defender on guarding Antetokounmpo. He and Al Horford held the reigning league MVP to 8-for-27 shooting. Antetokounmpo missed all seven of his three-point attempts.
Worst statistic: This goes to Antetokounmpo’s field-goal shooting.
Best statistic: This goes to the Sixers’ three-point shooter. They made 21 of their 44 attempts to tie a franchise record for makes.
Best of the best: I have to give it to the Sixers making a huge statement with win. This victory showed why they were a preseason favorite to reach the Eastern Conference Finals. The Bucks have the league’s best record of 27-5. But it was hard to tell by the way they were dominated by the Sixers.