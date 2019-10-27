Best performance: It would have been criminal to give it to anyone other than Tobias Harris. The Sixer took over the game when his team needed someone to step up. The 6-foot-9 forward scored 16 of his game-high 29 points in the third quarter. The fringe All-Star finished the game with 10-for-15 shooting – including making 4 of 6 three-pointers – to go with seven rebounds, two steals and three turnovers.