Raul Neto, the Sixers’ other reserve point guard, had the night off. But the game marked Burke’s second consecutive appearance. He was inserted with 1 minute, 11 seconds remaining in the third quarter of Friday’s 117-98 loss to Dallas to help provide a spark against the Mavericks’ zone defense. The shot-creator went on to finish with 7 points on 3-for-5 shooting in 11:49 of action.