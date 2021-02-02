The 76ers, who have won four in a row, including last week’s 107-106 home victory over the Los Angeles Lakers, have moved to No. 2 in The Inquirer’s NBA power rankings.
This is the Sixers’ highest spot in the four weeks of the rankings. They were No. 6 last week. For the third straight week, the Los Angeles Clippers are No. 1.
Team records are through Monday’s games. Last week’s rankings are in parentheses.
1. Los Angeles Clippers (16-5) (1)
The Clippers have won 10 of 11, and the only loss was last week’s 108-99 defeat at Atlanta when Kawhi Leonard and Paul George missed the game because of health and safety protocols.
2. Sixers (15-6) (6)
Joel Embiid in his last five games: 35.6 ppg., 10.4 rpg., 42.9% three-point shooting.
3. Los Angeles Lakers (16-6) (2)
The night after losing in Philadelphia, the Lakers — without Anthony Davis — lost at Detroit, 107-92, but finished 5-2 on their recent road trip with Monday’s win at Atlanta.
4. Utah (15-5) (3)
The Jazz saw their 11-game win streak snapped with Sunday’s 128-117 loss in Denver. With his 846th three-pointer in Friday’s win over Dallas, Joe Ingles became the all-time Jazz leader in threes. John Stockton held the old mark at 845.
5. Denver (12-8) (5)
Nikola Jokic tied a career high with 47 points in Sunday’s win over Utah. He was 17-for-26 from the field, including 4-for-4 from three-point range and 9-for-10 from the foul line.
6. Milwaukee (12-8) (4)
Unlike last regular season, the Bucks have not found a rhythm yet.
7. Brooklyn (13-9) (7)
The defensive-challenged Nets are allowing 117.7 points per game, 27th in the NBA.
8. Boston (10-8) (8)
Four of the losses are by four points or fewer, including Saturday’s 96-95 home setback against the Lakers.
9. Phoenix (11-8) (10)
Chris Paul is averaging 25.3 points during the Suns’ three-game win streak.
10. Indiana (11-9) (9)
In the fourth quarter of Sunday’s 119-110 loss to the Sixers, Indiana was outscored, 37-15 and committed seven turnovers.
11. Golden State (11-9) (11)
Rookie James Wiseman had a season-high 25 points off the bench in a 123-111 win over Minnesota.
12. Memphis (9-6) (13)
The Grizzlies have won seven in a row.
13. Houston (10-9) (25)
The Rockets have quietly won six in a row.
14. Portland (10-9) (14)
Damian Lillard is averaging 28.9 points, shooting 38.4% from three-point range and 94.4% from the foul line.
15. San Antonio (11-10) (12)
The Spurs allowed an average of 131 points in a two-game series loss to Memphis.
16. Atlanta (10-10) (15)
Trae Young is averaging 26.9 points and 9.0 assists.
17. Charlotte (10-11) (24)
Once-forgotten Malik Monk has averaged 20 points during a three-game win streak.
18. Cleveland (10-11) (20)
Jarrett Allen had 23 points and 18 rebounds in Monday’s 100-98 win over Minnesota.
19. Sacramento (9-11) (27)
De’Aaron Fox had 38 points and 12 assists in Monday’s 118-109 win at New Orleans, the Kings’ fourth victory in five games.
20. Dallas (8-13) (16)
Among the most disappointing teams in the NBA, the Mavericks have lost six in a row.
21. Toronto (8-12) (17)
Losing at home on Friday to Sacramento indicates that the Raptors still have a way to go.
22. Miami (7-13) (19)
Jimmy Butler has returned, but the Heat are 3-9 in games he has missed.
23. Oklahoma City (8-11) (18)
The Thunder are 3-7 in their last 10 games.
24. Chicago (8-11) (22)
Lauri Markkanen has scored 30 or more points in consecutive games.
25. New York (9-13) (21)
After a good start, the Knicks have lost five of six.
26. Orlando (8-13) (23)
The reeling Magic have lost five of their last six.
27. New Orleans (7-12) (26)
Trade rumors for players such as JJ Redick and Lonzo Ball are heating up for the disappointing Pelicans.
28. Detroit (5-15) (28)
In the past week, the Pistons defeated the Sixers and Lakers.
29. Minnesota (5-15) (29)
The Timberwolves have lost eight of their last 10 games.
30. Washington (4-12) (30)
Bradley Beal scored 47 points last week in a loss to New Orleans. It was the 10th straight time Beal’s team lost a game when he scored at least 40.