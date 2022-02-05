DALLAS — Here is my look at some of the best and worst performances from the 76ers’ 107-98 loss to the Dallas Mavericks Friday night at American Airlines Center.

Best performance: This goes to Luka Dončić on a night he posted his eighth triple-double of the season and 44th of his career. The Dallas Mavericks fourth-year point guard finished with game highs of 33 points and 15 assists to go with 13 rebounds. He dominated the third quarter, accounting for 65.6% of his team’s 32 points. Dončić tallied 11 points and four assists in the quarter with 10 other points created from his assists.

Worst performance: Marquese Chriss gets this one. The Mavs reserve center had more fouls (five) than rebounds (three) in 10 minutes, 53 seconds of action. Chriss also failed to score while missing his three shot attempts.

Best defensive performance: Joel Embiid gets this after finishing with a game-high three blocks to go with two steals. A solid player on both ends of the floor, Embiid also had team highs of 27 points and 13 rebounds.

Best statistic: The Sixers were hot in the first half. They made 22 of 39 shots (56.4%) from the field en route to taking a 63-53 cushion into the half.

Worst statistic: The Sixers struggled to make three-pointers in the second half. The Mavs went to a zone in the second half and the Sixers struggled to adapt, shooting 3-for-14 (21.4%) in the second half.

Worst of the worst: The Sixers were helpless against the zone. While they’ve gotten better recently, the Sixers have had their share of struggles against the zone. They must try to improve this to avoid an early exit in the postseason.