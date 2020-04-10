Marc Eversley appears to be a candidate for the Chicago Bulls’ general manager job.
The 76ers senior vice president of player personnel is expected to talk with the Bulls’ new executive vice president of basketball operations Arturas Karnisovas about the position, according to ESPN. Calvin Booth of the Denver Nuggets, Mark Hughes of the Los Angeles Clippers, and Matt Lloyd of the Orlando Magic are other assistant general managers among the pool of candidates.
Karnisovas agreed to take over the Chicago franchise Wednesday night after spending time as Denver’s general manager.
This isn’t the first time Eversley has been a candidate for a GM job. The Sixers granted him permission to interview for the Charlotte Hornets’ GM job in 2018.
Eversley was hired by former Sixers president of basketball operations/general manager Bryan Colangelo in May, 2016.
The move marked his second time working with Colangelo. In 2006, Colangelo hired Eversley as director of basketball operations for the Toronto Raptors. He spent several season with the Raptors climbing up the ranks.
He spent a season as the Washington Wizards’ vice president of player personnel before reuniting with Colangelo in Philly.
Colangelo resigned on June 7, 2018 because of a Twitter scandal.
Eversley worked for Nike for 10 years before becoming an NBA front-office executive.