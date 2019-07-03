Matisse Thybulle is officially a Philadelphia 76er.
The team announced Wednesday that it had signed the 20th overall draft selection, though terms of the deal were not disclosed per team policy.
“Matisse was the best defensive wing in the draft and his tenacious and gritty play fit our culture perfectly,” Sixers general manager Elton Brand said in a statement released by the team. “A talented shooter and a great person off the court, we’re very excited to welcome Matisse to the 76ers family.”
Thybulle was named defensive player of the year last season in his fourth year with the Washington Huskies along with his second consecutive Pac-12 defensive player-of-the-year honor.
The 6-foot-6 guard boasts a 7-foot wingspan and has shined during the Sixers summer league practices. He is expected to be a part of the Sixers regular-season rotation.