LAS VEGAS – Matisse Thybulle keeps providing glimpses of why the 76ers promised to select him in the draft last month.
The first-round pick has a knack for turning an opposing team’s lackluster passes into transition baskets at the other end. He’s also a better shooter than draft analysts gave him credit for being.
A 96-81 loss to the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday in the NBA Summer League was the latest example.
The 6-foot-5, 205-pound swingman had 12 points on 4-for-8 shooting to go with three assists and two steals. He affected the game from the start, scoring seven of the Sixers’ first 10 points on 3-for-4 shooting.
Jalen Jones also had 12 points to go with eight rebounds. Zhaire Smith finished with 11 points while making 2 of 5 three-pointers.
Marial Shayok scored 11 points in a reserve role after being listed as questionable with left knee soreness.
Matt Costello finished with a game-high 18 points for the Pistons (4-0).
The Sixers concluded the preliminary round with a 1-3 record. They will play a consolation game this weekend.
The Sixers moved up four spots in a trade with the Boston Celtics to select Thybulle with the 20th pick. Boston received the Sixers’ 24th pick and the 33rd overall selection in the second round.
All that came after the Sixers promised Thybulle they would draft him if he was available.
Thybulle garnered both the Naismith and Pac-12 awards for defensive player of the year.