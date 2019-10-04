The 76ers will tell you they have two good defensive wings in rookie Matisse Thybulle and second-year swingman Zhaire Smith.
They are just different types of defenders.
“Matisse’s ability [is] off the ball where he can cover ground and shoot gaps, get in lanes and pick stuff out of the sky with his length,” coach Brett Brown said.
Meanwhile, Smith has a solid center of gravity that enables him to get a lower balance level than the person he’s guarding.
“I say he reminds me of [Los Angeles Lakers shooting guard] Avery Bradley at times,” Brown said Smith’s defensive center of gravity. “That side of it stands out of it for me of him. ....
"They [Smith and Thybulle] are both tremendous athletes, and for their ages.”
Thybulle, 22, has yet to even play in a preseason game. Meanwhile, Smith, 20, played in eight games total – six regular-season ones – after missing the majority of last season with a broken foot and an allergic reaction to food.
So being able to carry over their solid training-camp effort to an actual game will be the next step.
But they are making solid impressions, none the less.