Mike Scott and the 76ers got their wish.
On Tuesday, the Flagrant 2 foul the reserve power forward picked up in Monday’s 105-103 victory over the Atlanta Hawks was downgraded to a Flagrant 1 foul after an NBA review.
Scott was ejected for driving a shoulder into Damian Jones on a Jones breakaway with 1 minute, 36 seconds left in the first half. One could argue that the ejection call was a bit excessive. Scott didn’t use his hands, and Jones never fell to the floor. The players even shook hands before Scott headed to the locker room.
“I definitely thought it was a flagrant,” Scott said after the game. “I thought they would probably give me a flagrant. But when they said Flagrant 2, I was like, ‘Damn, for real?’ ”
He noted that the Sixers would try to get the Flagrant 2 rescinded. They did, and it worked.
The change is key because players get suspended when they accumulate five points in flagrant fouls. Players are charged two points for each Flagrant 2 foul and one point for each Flagrant 1.
Scott is the Sixers’ best reserve, averaging 7.7 points and 3.3 rebounds and shooting 45.5% on three-pointers.
Philly acquired him a trade from the Los Angeles Clippers in February. He signed a two-year contract to remain with the Sixers in July.