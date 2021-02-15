SALT LAKE CITY, Utah — Mike Scott said his time away from the 76ers was humbling.
The reserve power forward wanted to help his teammates but was hampered due to swelling in his right knee. He was sidelined for 13 games before returning in Saturday’s setback to the Phoenix Suns.
“Probably the longest I ever spent away dealing with an injury,” Scott said following Monday’s shootaround before the Sixers played against the Utah Jazz at Vivint Center.
“So I got to learn a lot so I could help,” he added, “and I’m glad to be out there, back.”
Scott finished with two rebounds and one steal while not attempting a shot in 11 minutes, 27 seconds against the Suns.
Moving forward, his availability will take some of the workload off starting power forward Tobias Harris and Ben Simmons. Though listed as a point guard, Simmons actually plays different positions throughout the game. He and Harris split the minutes that Scott would have had at power forward while sidelined.
His presence should also give a boost to the Sixers’ second unit, which has struggled without Shake Milton over the past two games. On Saturday, the Sixers were outscored, 49-20, in bench points.
Scott wants to see the Sixers moving the ball and playing together on both ends of the floor. He wants the reserves to match the starters’ energy on nights they open games with great starts. If the starters are sluggish out of the chute, he wants the reserves to bring the intensity.
“When we do our jobs, starters get back in there and finish out the half or finish out the game,” he said. “That’s our job, to impact the game on both ends, play hard. Everyone has to know their roles.”
The Sixers will return home after their four-game West Coast trip and face the Houston Rockets at the Wells Fargo Center on Wednesday.