MILWAUKEE — Here’s my look at the best and worst performances from the 76ers’ 112-101 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday night at the Fiserv Forum.
Best performance: This was easy. Giannis Antetokounmpo led the Bucks with 36 points, a season-high 20 rebounds, and six assists. He became the fifth player in Bucks history to record a 30/20 game and the first since Vin Baker back on Feb. 25, 1996.
Worst performance: I feel like I have to give this to Joel Embiid on a night he finished with 19 points and 11 rebounds. But the Sixers center made just 6 of 26 shots, 23%. This marked his third-worst shooting percentage of the season. He was 3-for-10 (30%) on three-pointers.
Best defensive performance: This goes to Matisse Thybulle in a losing effort. The Sixers rookie guard finished with a team-high two blocks to go with two steals in 24 minutes, 12 seconds off the bench
Worst statistic: I had to give this to the Sixers’ shooting inside the three-point arc. They made just 18 of 54 (33.3%) two-point shots.
Best statistic: I’m giving this to the Sixers’ shooting from beyond the three-point line. They made 19 of 45 threes, 42.2%.
Worst of the worst: I hate to be repetitive, but I have to give this to the Sixers’ current situation. The defeat extended their losing streak to four games. It was also their fifth straight road loss and 11th in 13 games. They’ve lost their last five road games by an average of 17 points. The Sixers (31-21) are 9-19 on the road overall.