MILWAUKEE — Brett Brown thinks the 76ers are closer to turning things around on the road than people think.
“But you know what? Words don’t matter,” the coach said Thursday morning. “It’s a ‘show me’ league, and it should be that. Tonight will be one of those things. Prove it, and I agree."
The Sixers take a 31-20 record into the game against the Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserv Forum. They are trying to avoid their fifth straight road loss and 11th in the last 13 games away from the Wells Fargo Center. The Sixers are 9-18 on the road compared to 22-2 at home.
Brown expects his team to come out and compete at a high level.
“We are the fourth-best defensive team in the NBA,” he said. "We have to play like that. And because of recent time, people forget that. I don’t.
“I don’t at all. I know what I coach. I know what I have. I know the character in the room, and that’s what I’m hanging my hat on.”
The Sixers were actually third in the league in scoring defense, surrendering just 106.1 points per game heading into Thursday’s game. The Orlando Magic (104.8) were first, followed by the Boston Celtics (105.4).
Foul shooting has been one of Ben Simmons’ weaknesses. That’s been hard to tell recently.
Since Jan. 20, the point guard was shooting 77.1% (54-for-70) from the foul line, heading into Thursday’s game. His 70 attempts were the fourth-highest total in the NBA over that time. And his average of 10 foul shots per game was fifth in the league during the time.
Through 49 games, Simmons was shooting a career-best 62.7% from the foul line. He was 59.4% through 209 career games.
