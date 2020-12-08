In this Locked on Sixers podcast, Keith Pompey talks about how Ben Simmons has been impressing Doc Rivers and the 76ers’ new coaching staff at training camp. Pompey also talks about the James Harden situation with the Houston Rockets.
Then he concludes the podcast talking about the impact John Smallwood had on his career.
Related stories
- Ben Simmons’ position? Sixers coach Doc Rivers calls him a ‘facilitator.’
- Tyrese Maxey watches practice via Zoom to stay engaged while sidelined with COVID-19; OKC adds Vincent Poirier in Tuesday’s trade for Al Horford | Sixers notes
- John Smallwood, 55, remembered for his gregarious, friendly manner and his calm, measured writing style