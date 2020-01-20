NEW YORK – Ben Simmons was the second 76ers player in as many weeks to be named the Eastern Conference Player of the Week. Josh Richardson garnered the award last week.
The NBA announced Simmons’ award on Monday while the Sixers were in the second quarter of their game against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center. Simmons finished the half with 15 points on 5-for-6 shooting to go with seven assists, four rebounds and two steals. The Nets held a 68-64 advantage.
However, Simmons received this award for averaging 21.3 points, 9.5 rebounds and 7.3 assists while leading the Sixers to a 3-1 record last week.
The 23-year-old’s highest-scoring game came in last Monday’s loss to the Indiana Pacers. He finished with 24 points and 14 rebounds. That was the first of three consecutive double-doubles during the week.