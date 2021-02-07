This was predictable.
The Brooklyn Nets came into the Wells Fargo Center without Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant and were smashed by the 76ers. James is a perennial All-Star, but he and the Nets were no match for the Eastern Conference leading Sixers without the other two members of their Big Three.
The Sixers weren’t going to duplicate their Jan. 7 loss to the Nets minus Durant and Irving. Here’s a look at the best and worst performances from the Sixers’ 124-108 victory:
Ben Simmons gets this. The Sixers “facilitator” finished with 16 points, 12 rebounds, eight assists and three steals. Simmons made 7 of 10 shots while attacking the basket. If there was a negative, it was his game-high six turnovers. However, his aggression and all-around game made up for that.
Tyler Johnson gets this. The Nets reserve missed five of seven shot attempts en route to finishing with four points.
Matisse Thybulle gets this. The Sixers reserve guard finished with three steals and two blocks.
This goes to the Sixers’ shooting 3-of-14 on three-point shooting in the first half.
This goes to the Sixers scoring 62 points in the paint.
The Sixers improved to 13-0 when their starting lineup is intact.