Don’t look now, but the 76ers are trying to make a statement.
On Friday, the 76ers defeated the Boston Celtics, 122-110, at the Wells Fargo Center. This enabled the Sixers to complete a two-game sweep of Boston and extend their lead over the Eastern Conference second-place teams, Indiana Pacers and Milwaukee Bucks, to 1 ½ games.
Guess who? You are correct if you guessed Joel Embiid won this award ... again.
He paced the Sixers with 38 points to go with 11 rebounds. Eleven of his points came in the fourth quarter. The three-time All-Star center made 14 of 15 foul shots. If there were negatives, they were Embiid’s five turnovers and five fouls. But he was the most dominant player on the floor. This contest also marked his fifth straight 30-point, 10-rebound game against the Celtics. Embiid and Hall of Famer Kareem Abdul-Jabbar are the only players to do that.
Dwight Howard gets this one. The Sixers’ backup center finished with a co-game highs of three steals and two blocks.
I had to give this to the Sixers turnovers. They committed 20, leading to 21 points by the Celtics.
This goes to the Tobias Harris’ shooting. The Sixers power forward made 10 of 12 shots, including all three of three-point attempts, en route to finishing with 23 points.
This goes to Ben Simmons’ fourth-quarter effort. Simmons had 15 points and 11 assists for the game. Eleven points on 5-for-7 shooting, three assists and one steal came in the fourth quarter. He sparked the Sixers in a decisive 14-2 run to break the game open in the fourth quarter.