He paced the Sixers with 38 points to go with 11 rebounds. Eleven of his points came in the fourth quarter. The three-time All-Star center made 14 of 15 foul shots. If there were negatives, they were Embiid’s five turnovers and five fouls. But he was the most dominant player on the floor. This contest also marked his fifth straight 30-point, 10-rebound game against the Celtics. Embiid and Hall of Famer Kareem Abdul-Jabbar are the only players to do that.