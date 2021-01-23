Doc Rivers spoke to the significance of Hank Aaron’s passing.
Aaron, one of the greatest to ever play baseball and longtime home-run leader, passed away Friday. He was 86. The face of the Atlanta Braves is known for facing down racism while eclipsing Babe Ruth as the home-run king, finishing with 755. At the time, it was regarded as the most celebrated record in sports.
Barry Bonds went on to hit 762.
Aaron’s pursuit of Ruth’s record of 714 homers involved troubling situations far greater than the pressures of playing a game. He endured hate mail and even death threats en route to hitting his 715th homer on April 8, 1974, due to that outrage that a Black man could supplant a white icon.
“It’s very significant to all of us,” said the 76ers coach, who as player spent his first eight seasons with the Atlanta Hawks. Ted Turner used to own both the Hawks and the Braves.
“Ted Turner had such a love for Hank Aaron,” Rivers added. “You know, being able to be around them quite a bit, such a humble man. I mean that’s what stood out to all of us. He replaced anger with opportunity. So he’s a giant.”
Rivers noted that Aaron still holds the home-run record in a lot of people’s opinion. That’s because Bonds’ record is tainted due to his use of steroids.
“He,” Rivers said of Aaron, “was such a humble giant.”
Swingman Rayjon Tucker is signing a two-way contract and is expected to join the Sixers’ NBA G-League affiliate, the Delaware Blue Coats, in the Orlando bubble, a source confirmed Friday. This comes after the Sixers waived two-way player Dakota Mathias on Monday.
Tucker played 20 games last season with the Utah Jazz as an undrafted rookie. He averaged 3.1 points and 8.1 minutes. The 23-year-old had a career-high 18 points on 6-for-12 shooting against the San Antonio Spurs on Aug. 13 in the NBA bubble in Kissimmee, Fla.
The Jazz traded the Charlotte, N.C. native and a 2027 second-round pick to the Cleveland Cavaliers for cash on Nov. 27. He was waived the next day and signed an Exhibit 10 contract with the Los Angeles Clippers on Dec. 1. The Clippers waived him on Dec. 18.
Since the 2017-18 season, NBA rosters were expanded from 15 to 17 players. The two added spots were for two-way players, who could split their time between the NBA and the G League. NBA teams are allowed to bring up a two-way player from the G League for a maximum of 45 days. After that, the team has to either sign the player to the regular 15-man roster or send him back to the G League. In the former case, the team would have to release someone from its 15-man roster if a spot is not available.
Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart questioned how Joel Embiid was able to shoot 21 free throws on Wednesday. Smart said the Sixers center flairs with the ball and gets fouls called.
Rivers was asked about that before Friday’s game against the Celtics.
“I think Marcus is an expert at that,” Rivers said of Smart’s reputation of flopping to get calls. “So he would definitely know if Joel was doing it. That’s all I’m going to say. I think great actors know great actors. They always have.”
Seth Curry returned Friday night after being sidelined since Jan. 8 due to the league’s NBA COVID-19 health and safety protocols.