These moves should come as no surprise.
On Friday, the NBA announced the postponement of the NBA draft lottery and the NBA draft combine.
They were both scheduled to take place this month in Chicago. The draft lottery was set for May 19, while the draft combine was scheduled for May 21-24.
The league said more information would be shared at a later date as it continues to monitor the coronavirus pandemic.
The NBA draft is scheduled for June 25 in New York, but one has to assume there is a great chance that will be postponed as well.
The league’s regular season was suspended March 11 after Utah center Rudy Gobert tested positive for COVID-19. Commissioner Adam Silver announced the next day that play would be halted for at least 30 days.
The next expectation was the NBA might not resume until July, if at all.
The league has not set a cutoff date in regards to canceling the rest of the season and turning the focus on preparing for the 2020-21 campaign. The NBA also hasn’t ruled out finishing up the regular season when it returns.
“Everything is on the table,” Silver said on April 17. "I mean, it’s clear that if we are to resume play, we’re looking at going significantly later than June, which is historically when our season and draft would have been completed.
“The direction that the league office has received from our teams is, again, all rules are off at this point given the situation we find ourselves in, that the country is in.”
The league is unable to place teams in their proper pre-draft lottery order until the regular season is officially concluded.