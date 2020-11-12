In this Locked on Sixers podcast, Keith Pompey wonders if Russell Westbrook’s reportedly demanding a trade from the Houston Rockets could eventually lead James Harden to also want out of the organization. In that scenario, the Sixers would have to decide what it would take to reunite Harden with Sixers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey, the former Rockets general manager.
Harden has said he’s committed in staying with the Rockets, but could that change?
Pompey also says former Villanova small forward Saddiq Bey would be a solid fit for the Sixers on draft night next Wednesday.