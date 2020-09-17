Think back to the summer of 2018 when the 76ers were looking for a president of basketball operations replacement for Bryan Colangelo, who resigned on June 7 of that year after Twitter account scandals.
The Sixers handed Brett Brown the job on an interim basis while spending three months searching their next general manager.
“I think it’s going to take a while to find the right person,” Sixers managing partner Josh Harris said on July 9 at the NBA Summer League. “I hate to keep talking about it, but we really need to find the right person who can develop the special culture. It’s very consensus-oriented.”
The Sixers went after a number of accomplished, high-level executives around the NBA, fully knowing they would want the final say, not a consensus-oriented front office. Yet, their list of targets included Daryl Morey, Bob Myers, Sam Presti, Dennis Lindsey and David Griffin.
It all looked good on paper to go after those heavy hitters before eventually elevating Elton Brand in September 2018, just two years after the end of his 17-year playing career. They picked Brand, partly because he was willing to work in collaborative decision-making instead of having the final say. Brand’s only previous executive experience was as the GM of the Sixers' G-League affiliate, the Delaware Blue Coats (formerly the 87ers).
Fast forward to Aug. 25. Brand acknowledged the “collaboration days didn’t work too well" on the heels of the Sixers being swept in the first round of the NBA playoffs by the Boston Celtics. The general manager also noted that team is evaluating their front-office structure and personnel.
League sources have said the Sixers are inquiring about the possibility of hiring a president of basketball operations.
One source said that Portland Trail Blazers president of basketball operations/ general manager Neil Olshey may have some interest in the Sixers, but that’s only if he has total power, as the president and general manager. Brand is the GM.
Former Atlanta Hawks president of basketball operation/general manager Danny Ferry’s name keeps popping up as a possible candidate. But the Sixers keep shooting that down.
They also denied that they were planning to take another run at Myers. That would not have mattered, anyways. The Golden State Warriors president of basketball operations and general manager isn’t interested in coming to Philadelphia, according to sources.
A source also believes the Sixers will attempt to inquirer about Morey (Houston Rocket general manager) and Indiana Pacers president of basketball operations Kevin Pritchard. The source, however, believes it’s unlikely that those candidates would be interested.
It wouldn’t make that much sense to go after any of those types of candidates, knowing they won’t come to Philadelphia. Rockets owner Tilman Fertitta said Morey’s job is safe following the Rockets' second-round loss. He signed a five-year contract extension in March 2019.
The best bet would be to go after a No. 2 guy from a good organization they can sell as the person that will straighten everything up.
Right now, the team’s front office relied on analytics to make questionable draft picks, trades, and free-agent signees, which set the franchise back.
So what about the stated restructuring of the front office?
Multiple league sources don’t expect executive vice president of basketball operation Alex Rucker to be back next season. As of Wednesday, there has been no announcements or changes about the team’s front office.
Has the team changed its mind? How serious are the Sixers about evaluating and making changes to their front office?
In addition to Rucker, assistant GM Ned Cohen and VP of strategy Sergi Oliva were also involved in the decision-making as the team relied heavily on analytics. They want to get more “basketball minds” in the front office.
Time will tell who the Sixers opt to let go, or if they will re-assign Cohen, Oliva or others in their front office.
But that could be a decision made by a new president. The thought is whoever comes in would want to bring his own people in. In fairness, that could be the president’s decision, assuming they hire one.
The Sixers ownership loves analytics. So at least some could remain but be out of the loop in regards to decision-making. They would just be information gatherings.
In that instance, Brand could stay as the face of the franchise. But it would be tough to imagine his voice being louder than the actual president, who would make the actual decisions.
But what if they decide not to bring in a president and keep their front-office intact? Will people view this as 2018 all over again?