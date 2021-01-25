DETROIT — For the second straight game, Joel Embiid is listed as questionable against the Detroit Pistons.
The 76ers say the center continues to deal with back tightness. His status will be updated before Monday’s game at Little Caesars Arena.
Embiid was initially listed as questionable for the teams’ game on Saturday. However, he was upgraded to active before the game, finishing with 33 points and 14 rebounds.
He fell hard on his back during Friday’s victory over the Boston Celtics. He got up, grabbed his lower back, and grimaced in pain before quickly resuming play.
Embiid had already missed one game this season with back tightness and two other games with right knee pain. Dwight Howard will start at center if Embiid is unable to play.
Mike Scott (right knee swelling) and Vincent Poirier (health and safety protocols) remain sidelined. The Pistons will be without Derrick Rose (left knee soreness) and Killian Hayes (right hip strain).