DETROIT — Joel Embiid’s status for Saturday night’s game against the Detroit Pistons has yet to be determined.
The 76ers center is listed as questionable for the contest at Little Caesars Arena with back tightness. This should come as no surprise. Embiid fell hard on his back during Friday’s 122-110 victory over the Boston Celtics. He got up, reached back to grab his lower back, and grimaced in pain before quickly resuming play.
Embiid has already missed one game this season with back tightness and two other games with right knee pain.
The three-time All-Star finished with 38 points and 11 rebounds against the Celtics on Friday night. Eleven of his points came in the fourth quarter.
Friday marked the third time Embiid has finished with at least 38 points and 10 rebounds in his last four games.
On paper, the Sixers should be able to win without him on Saturday night. They have the Eastern Conference’s best record of 11-5, while the Pistons (3-12) are the NBA’s worst team. Detroit is riding a three-game losing streak and has lost five of its last six contests.
Dwight Howard will start at center if Embiid is unavailable.
Mike Scott (right knee swelling) and Vincent Poirier (health and safety protocols) remain sidelined. The Pistons will be without Derrick Rose (left knee soreness), Killian Hayes (right hip strain), and Blake Griffin (left knee injury management).