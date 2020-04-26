By his third season, the Sixers decided that Okafor wasn’t even a rotation player. And that’s sad considering Noel was no longer around after being traded to the Dallas Mavericks. Okafor, who was traded to the Brooklyn Nets during that third season, probably would be enjoying a solid career had the Sixers not drafted him. He would have fit in well with a team that would have paired him with a bruising power forward. And he would have learned how to become a professional by being on a veteran team.