In this podcast, Keith Pompey says we should find out how good the Sixers are during Wednesday night’s game against the Los Angeles Lakers, assuming LeBron James and Anthony Davis both play. He also says the head-to-head matchup between the Sixers’ Joel Embiid and the Lakers’ Marc Gasol will tell if Embiid is a legitimate MVP candidate.
Pompey also discusses his eagerness to see how Danny Green and Dwight Howard will perform against their former Lakers teammates. He ends the podcast by giving a shout-out to his late friend Sekou Smith.