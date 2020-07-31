Before the scrimmages, I expected Al Horford, Furkan Korkmaz and Matisse Thybulle to play the bulk of reserve minutes, and Glenn Robinson III and Alec Burks would be situational players. My opinion has changed after the three scrimmages. I currently think Korkmaz could have his minutes reduced or be a situational player. His defensive shortcomings could keep him off the floor. Plus, Robinson was having a great training camp before his injury, and Burks is showing a lot of versatility. I think we will learn more about another player who could have their minutes slashed during the seeding games.