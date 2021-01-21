Things are trending toward Seth Curry returning to play in Friday night’s game against the Boston Celtics.
The 76ers’ starting shooting guard is listed as probable for the game with “post health and safety protocols reconditioning” being the reason. The team wanted to ramp up his conditioning since hadn’t played in a game since Jan. 6.
Curry, while being sidelined on Jan. 7 with a sore left ankle, was informed during a 122-109 loss to the Brooklyn Nets that he had tested positive for COVID-19. According to the NBA, a player must isolate for at least 10 days after the first positive test or onset of symptoms, or the player must test negative twice at least 24 hours apart via PCR testing.
He has missed the last seven games.
The seventh-year veteran is averaging a career-best 17 points a game while shooting 59.5% on three-pointers. Curry scored 20 of his season-high 28 points while making all six of his first-half three-pointers in a 141-136 victory over the Washington Wizards on Jan. 6. The 30-year-oldmissed his lone second-half three-pointer.
Curry finished 11-for-14 from the field against the Wizards. He has made 19 of his 28 three-point shots (67.8%) in the last five games in which he played.
Vincent Poirier (health and safety protocols) and Mike Scott (right knee swelling) remain sidelined for the Sixers (10-5).
The Celtics will be without Jayson Tatum (health and safety protocols), Romeo Langford (right wrist surgery), and Carsen Edwards (health and safety protocols). Aaron Nesmith (lower-back spasms) is questionable.