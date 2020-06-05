Answer: Thanks for asking a question, J. I’m leaning toward coach Brett Brown sticking with Shake Milton in the starting lineup. As a result, Al Horford will come off the bench. Yes, Milton has played well. But the Horford pairing with Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons all on the floor together has been a failure. That’s why I have Horford going back to being Embiid’s backup. Simmons will be listed as the point guard but could actually be a point forward while Milton plays point guard.