The 76ers will open their practice facility on Wednesday for voluntary, individual workouts.
NBA practice facilities started to reopen for individual on-court workouts on May 8 in some cities, but the Sixers were not among the teams permitted to unlock their gym doors in Camden, N.J., as only teams in cities and states in which local governments have eased restrictions on facilities will be allowed to reopen.
New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy has announced Tuesday that all professional sports teams in the state can return to training and competition “if their leagues choose to move in that direction” amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Flyers also practice in South Jersey.
On Friday, Murphy signed an executive order increasing the capacity limit to outdoor recreational gatherings fro 10 to 25 people. The limit on indoor gatherings remains at 10 people. Acting Security of Homeland Security Chad Wolf said the United States will exempt some foreign athletes who compete in professional sporting events in the United States from the entry bans imposed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The NBA, WNBA, Major League Baseball, NHL, PGA Tour, the ATP, and the WTA are covered by the exemption.
As of last week, 17 of the league’s 30 teams allowed players to start working out at the team facilities.
The NBA shut down the season on March 11 and practice facilities were closed on March 20. The league is having serious discussion The Walt Disney Company about resuming the 2019-20 season in late July at Disney’s ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Fla as a single site to host games without fans.
NBA commissioner Adam Silver and the league owners will discuss the resumption plans during Friday’s board of governors meeting.