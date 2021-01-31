INDIANAPOLIS — JJ Redick wants to come back to the Northeast.
The New Orleans Pelicans guard’s family lives in Brooklyn and, at 36, he is yearning to be closer to it. Redick wants to return to the 76ers or play for the Nets, New York Knicks, or the Boston Celtics, according to a league source. The Athletic is reporting that the Sixers, Nets, and Celtics have expressed interest in acquiring the sharpshooter.
The 15th-year veteran played two seasons for the Sixers from 2017-19 and averaged 17.6 points while shooting 40.7% on three-pointers in 146 games, with 133 starts. After his stint in Philly, Redick signed a two-year, $26.4 million contract with the Pelicans on July 15, 2019.
He’s averaging 7.9 points and shooting 29.8% on three-pointers in 16 games with zero starts in the last year of his deal. Redick has the worst three-point percentage of his career and the lowest scoring average since producing 6.0 in his third season.
He has fallen victim to the Pelicans’ loaded backcourt rotation and did not play in the Pelicans’ last two games.
Tuesday is the deadline for a player to be acquired in a trade and still be aggregated in a multiplayer deal by the NBA trade deadline, which is March 25.
Shake Milton’s preparation has remained the same.
The 76ers guard approaches games the same now as the sixth man as he did late last season as a starter, and before that as a seldom-used reserve.
If there’s a difference, it’s his focus from the bench at the beginning of games.
“Just watching the game, trying to see, trying to feel out what’s going on,” Milton said. “How the game is being played, what the team might need. I try to come in and be a little spark and bring energy. It starts defensively, and offensively, being aggressive, too. I’m just trying to do my part.”
Milton is averaging career highs of 14.6 points and 3.1 assists through 17 games with one start. He had a season-high 31 points in a home win against the Miami Heat on Jan. 14.
The Sixers take the Eastern Conference’s best record of 14-6 into Sunday night’s matchup against the Indiana Pacers at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. Team success often leads to individual awards. However, Milton said he’s not focused on being a candidate for Sixth Man of the Year or any other awards.
“I’m trying to get W’s,” he said. “Each game, come out here and try to get wins. Then hopefully, put ourselves in a good position and end up being first in the East, and go from there.”