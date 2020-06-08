Josh Harris and David Blitzer appear to be interested in purchasing another professional sports team.
The co-chairmen for Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment are suitors for the New York Mets, according to Variety.com. HBSE owns the 76ers, New Jersey Devils and Crystal Palace F.C.
A Sixers spokesman declined comment.
Variety.com reports that talks remain in the early stages. Steve Greenberg at Allen & Co. has been retained by the Mets to oversee the sale process.
Hedge fund titan Steve Cohen was in negotiations to buy up to 80% percent of the Mets, who are controlled by the Wilpon family, for an estimated $2.6 billion back in December. Terms of the deal allowed for the Mets to keep control of the Major League Baseball team for five years. But talks broke down after Cohen wanted to change the timetable for control.
Harris is the co-founder of Apollo Global Management and managing partner of the Sixers. Blitzer is an executive at Blackstone, a private equity firm and co-managing partner of the Sixers.