Here is my look at some of the best and worst performances from the 76ers’ 120-113 victory over the Houston Rockets on Monday night at the Wells Fargo Center.
Best performance: This is perhaps an unpopular pick in Philadelphia under the circumstances. But it’s hard to discount what Steven Adams did. That’s why this award goes to the Thunder center. Adams finished with game highs of 24 points, 15 rebounds and two blocks. Nine of his rebounds came on the offensive end.
Worst performance: This was tough, but it goes to James Ennis III. The Sixers reserve missed five of his seven shots en route to scoring five points in 21 minutes, 45 seconds. He had more personal fouls (4) than rebounds (1), assists (0) and steals (1).
Best defensive performance: Sixers point guard Ben Simmons gets this for his effort against Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. The Thunder shooting guard came into Monday’s game averaging 24.6 points in the last five games. However, Simmons held him to 14 points. Simmons also had a steal.
Worst statistic: This goes to OKC’s foul shooting. The Thunder made just 21 of 31 foul shots, 67.7%.
Best statistic: I had to give this to the Sixers’ three-point shooting. They made 13 of 26 shots, 50%. This came after making just a combined 32 of 115 attempts (27.8%) over consecutive road losses to the Orlando Magic (Dec. 27), Miami Heat (Dec. 28), Indiana Pacers (Dec. 31) and Houston Rockets (Friday).
Best of the best: I have to give this to Joel Embiid’s performance. The Sixers center dislocated his left ring finger in the first quarter. However, Embiid stayed in the game and finished with 18 points, 9 rebounds and a season-high 8 assists, while basically playing without using his left hand. The two-time All-Star displayed a lot of grit and heart.