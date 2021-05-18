The 76ers will begin their opening-round NBA playoff series against a yet-to-be determined opponent with Game 1 on Sunday.

As the Eastern Conference’s No. 1 seed, the Sixers have home-court advantage through the conference round of the playoffs. They will open against the conference’s eighth seed.

The Sixers will know their opponent after Thursday’s second-round play-in game.

The Boston Celtics, Charlotte Hornets, Indiana Pacers, and Washington Wizards are the conference’s play-in participants.

The Celtics finished seventh in the East. On Tuesday, they’ll entertain the eighth-place Wizards in a play-in game. The winner will earn the seventh seed in the conference playoffs. The ninth-place Pacers and 10th-place Hornets will also play Tuesday with the winner advancing to the second round to face the loser of the 7-8 game.

The second-round winner will claim the eighth seed, drawing a first-round matchup against the Sixers.