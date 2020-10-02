New 76ers coach Doc Rivers brings a lot to the table for an organization in search of an NBA championship. Brandon Dill / AP In this podcast, Keith Pompey talks about what new coach Doc Rivers brings to the 76ers. Related stories Doc Rivers' immediate impact as the new Sixers coach will be providing much-needed credibility | Mailbag The Sixers hire Doc Rivers to deliver an NBA title in the Embiid-Simmons era Posted: October 2, 2020 - 12:47 PM Keith Pompey | @PompeyOnSixers | kpompey@inquirer.com Off the Dribble Newsletter As the Sixers move through an important offseason, we’ll give you the news and analysis to catch you up on what’s going on every week. Sign Up Off the Dribble Newsletter We Recommend New Sixers coach Doc Rivers has suffered some playoff heartache despite a successful career Marc Narducci 25 things to know about new Sixers head coach Doc Rivers Ed Barkowitz Doc Rivers' immediate impact as the new Sixers coach will be providing much-needed credibility | Mailbag Keith Pompey In choosing Doc Rivers, the Sixers throw the last lifeline to Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid | David Murphy David Murphy New Sixers coach Doc Rivers is a Hall of Famer, Jeff Van Gundy and Mark Jackson say Marc Narducci The Sixers hire Doc Rivers to deliver an NBA title in the Embiid-Simmons era Keith Pompey