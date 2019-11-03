Best performance: It would have been criminal to give it to anyone other than Damian Lillard even in a loss. The Blazers guard showed why he’s one of the league’s elite players, finishing with a game-high 33 points while making 8 of 11 three-pointers. Lillard also had nine assists, five rebounds, and two steals in 39 minutes, 4 seconds of action. His only negative was his game-worst seven turnovers.