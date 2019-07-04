The 76ers have agreed to a one-year veteran’s minimum deal with point guard Raul Neto, a league source confirmed Wednesday evening.
Neto, who spent the first four years of his career with the Utah Jazz, will be one of the Sixers’ top candidates for minutes at backup point guard behind Ben Simmons, although Shake Milton could give him some competition in training camp and the early days of the regular season.
The Brazilian native who played internationally was drafted 47th overall by the Atlanta Hawks in 2013 and traded on draft night to the Jazz, but continued playing in Spain before joining Utah in 2015. Through four NBA seasons Neto holds career averages of 4.8 points and 1.9 assists, shooting 37.7 percent from three-point range.
Although his career three-point shooting is above the league average, the 6-foot-1 guard has had up-and-down seasons from beyond the arc. He went from shooting 39.5 percent from deep on 2.0 attempts per game in his rookie season to 32.3 percent on 0.8 attempts per game the following year. Again he had an up year during the 2017-18 season, shooting 40.4 percent, before dropping to 33.3 percent from three last season.
The Jazz traded Jae Crowder, Kyle Korver, Grayson Allen, and two draft picks for Mike Conley ahead of June’s draft and subsequently waived Neto, 27, on Tuesday in order to make room to sign Conley.