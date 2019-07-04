Although his career three-point shooting is above the league average, the 6-foot-1 guard has had up-and-down seasons from beyond the arc. He went from shooting 39.5 percent from deep on 2.0 attempts per game in his rookie season to 32.3 percent on 0.8 attempts per game the following year. Again he had an up year during the 2017-18 season, shooting 40.4 percent, before dropping to 33.3 percent from three last season.