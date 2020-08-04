Worst performance: This was another tough one. But I gave it to Ben Simmons despite his shooting 4-for-6 en route to scoring 8 points to go along with five assists. He received this for never fully being able to get into a flow because of foul trouble. Simmons fouled out with 2:12 remaining. Maybe it was the foul trouble or not being the primary ballhandler, but the Simmons we’re accustomed to seeing wasn’t on the court Monday night.