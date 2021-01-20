It turns out that Seth Curry won’t play Wednesday night against the 76ers at the Wells Fargo Center.
The Sixers shooting guard will miss the contest due to “post health and safety protocols reconditioning.” The team wants to ramp up his conditioning since it has been 13 days since he last participated in a game. A Sixers source said a reconditioning period for players is normal coming of health and safety protocols.
Curry, sidelined on Jan. 7 with a sore left ankle, was informed during a 122-109 loss to the Brooklyn Nets that he had tested positive for COVID-19. According to the NBA, a player must isolate at least 10 days after the first positive test or onset of symptoms, or the player must test negative twice at least 24 hours apart via PCR testing.
The seventh-year veteran is averaging a career-best 17 points while shooting 59.5% on three-pointers. Curry scored 20 of his season-high 28 points while making all six of his first-half three-pointers in 141-136 victory over the Washington Wizards on Jan. 6. Curry missed his lone second-half three-pointer after intermission.
Curry finished 11-for-14 from the field in 36 minutes, all season highs, against the Wizards. He has made 19 of 28 three-pointers (67.8%) in the last five games.
He was listed as out on Wednesday’s NBA injury report, one day after not being listed on it. Teammates Vincent Poirier (health and safety protocols) and Mike Scott (right knee swelling) are also listed as out for Wednesday’s game.
The Celtics will be without Jayson Tatum (health and safety protocols), Romeo Langford (right wrist surgery) and Carsen Edwards (health and safety protocols).