NEW YORK – The status of the 76ers’ best shooter is unsettled for Thursday night’s game.

Shooting guard Seth Curry is listed questionable with a sore left ankle for the contest against the Brooklyn Nets at the Barclays Center.

The Sixers (7-1) will also be without reserve swingman Terrance Ferguson for personal reason. Ferguson has only made cameo appearances in four games this season. He has yet to score in a total of 15 minutes of action.

However, Curry has been one of the Sixers’ best players.

The seventh-year veteran is averaging a career-best 17 points while shooting 59.5% on three-pointers. Curry scored 20 of his season-high 28 points while making all six of his first-half three-pointers in Wednesday’s 141-136 victory over the Washington Wizards. The 30-year-old missed his lone second-half three-pointer after intermission.

Curry shot 11 for 14 overall in 36 minutes, 18 seconds of action, all season highs, against the Wizards. He has made 19 of 28 three-pointers (67.8%) in the last five games.

The Sixers are already without Furkan Korkmaz (left groin strain) and Mike Scott (bruised left knee).

COVID testing

Four new NBA players have tested positive to COVID-19.

The four confirmed positives were among the 498 players who were tested since Dec. 30, the league and the National Basketball Players Association announced on Thursday.