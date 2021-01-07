NEW YORK – The status of the 76ers’ best shooter is unsettled for Thursday night’s game.
Shooting guard Seth Curry is listed questionable with a sore left ankle for the contest against the Brooklyn Nets at the Barclays Center.
- Doc Rivers praises young people, including NBA players, who are making their voices heard
- Sixers-Wizards best/worst: Joel Embiid’s late heroics and defense, Seth Curry’s first-half shooting, Bradley Beal’s career night
- Joel Embiid’s late heroics lead Sixers to a closer than expected, 141-136, victory over Washington Wizards
The Sixers (7-1) will also be without reserve swingman Terrance Ferguson for personal reason. Ferguson has only made cameo appearances in four games this season. He has yet to score in a total of 15 minutes of action.
However, Curry has been one of the Sixers’ best players.
The seventh-year veteran is averaging a career-best 17 points while shooting 59.5% on three-pointers. Curry scored 20 of his season-high 28 points while making all six of his first-half three-pointers in Wednesday’s 141-136 victory over the Washington Wizards. The 30-year-old missed his lone second-half three-pointer after intermission.
Curry shot 11 for 14 overall in 36 minutes, 18 seconds of action, all season highs, against the Wizards. He has made 19 of 28 three-pointers (67.8%) in the last five games.
The Sixers are already without Furkan Korkmaz (left groin strain) and Mike Scott (bruised left knee).
Four new NBA players have tested positive to COVID-19.
The four confirmed positives were among the 498 players who were tested since Dec. 30, the league and the National Basketball Players Association announced on Thursday.