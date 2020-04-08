Shake Milton is showing his appreciation for health-care workers.
The 76ers point guard will donate 500 meals and shakes from HipCityVeg to frontline medical workers at Philadelphia-area hospitals amid the coronavirus pandemic. The second-year veteran also set up a way to make donations to health-care workers via his “Get in the Game and Give Shake an Assist" initiative.
Milton and HipCityVeg are determined to send thousands of meals to nourish and thank doctors, nurses and medical staff at area hospitals.
His first donation from the Philly plant-based restaurant will begin Wednesday at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia. He’ll continue to donate food next week at Penn Presbyterian Medical Center. Milton will likely extend a donation to the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania and other area hospitals.
Meanwhile, “Get in the Game and Give Shake an Assist” is set up for people who want to make additional donations to reach more hospitals and health-care workers. People can donate lunches from HipCityVeg for $10 each at GiveShakeAnAssist.com or by sending donations via Venmo to @HipCityVeg, where all of the money will go to frontline health-care workers.
This is one of many good deeds done by Sixers players and owners during the coronavirus pandemic.
All NBA games were suspended March 11 after Utah center Rudy Gobert had tested positive for the coronavirus. Commissioner Adam Silver announced the next day that play would be suspended for at least 30 days. However, the new expectation is the NBA might not resume until July, if at all.