Shake Milton had an MRI on Tuesday that revealed the 76ers reserve guard has a bone bruise and mild sprain to his left knee.
The second-year player will miss Wednesday night’s game against the Minnesota Timberwolves and the following four-game western road trip. Milton will be re-evaluated following the road trip, which concludes at the Denver Nuggets on Nov. 8. The Oklahoma native will accompany the team on the trip.
This is considered to be good news for Milton and the Sixers.
Late in the third quarter of Monday’s win in Atlanta, Milton hyper-extended his knee on a spin move and didn’t return. He went to the locker room to be examined and appeared to be fine during his post-game interview.
“I feel pretty good,” he said at the time in the locker room. “I’ll be all right.”
Milton is averaging 6.3 points and 8 minutes, 35 seconds of actions in the first three games. He has shot 44.4% on three-pointers and 50% overall from the field.