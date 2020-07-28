He finished with 6 points on 2-for-4 shooting overall — 1-for-3 on three-pointers — to go with three assists and one turnover in 17 minutes in the Sixers’ 90-83 scrimmage victory over the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday. On Sunday, he made 3-of-6 three-pointers while scoring 11 points in a 102-97 scrimmage loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder. He shot 4-for-10 overall and had three turnovers to go with two assists in 20 minutes.