Being gritty and a scrapper are two of the things that made McConnell a fan favorite as a Sixer. He came to Philadelphia as an undrafted free agent on Sept. 22, 2015 and worked his way into the rotation. As a Sixer, McConnell averaged 6.4 points, 4.7 assists, 2.9 rebounds, 1.3 steals and 22.0 minutes in 314 games, including 72 starts.