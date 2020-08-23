KISSIMMEE, Fla. — Tobias Harris showed a lot of heart.
The 76ers forward returned to the game in the fourth quarter after scary fall in Sunday’s Game 4 matchup against the Boston Celtics.
He originally left the game with 2 minutes, 40 seconds left in the third quarter with a left-eye laceration. He received stitches, was evaluated for a concussion and returned with 5:12 left in the game.
He suffered the injury when undercut while in the air defending on a play. His face smashed hard against the floor as he couldn’t react fast enough.
Harris was down on the floor for a couple of minutes, while several members of the Sixers staff attended to him, including head coach Brett Brown. Harris eventually walked off the court with a towel on his face and went straight to the locker room.
That appeared to take some life out of the Sixers.
Boston scored nine straight points after the fall to end the quarter on a 12-0 run to take an 89-77 lead after three quarters.