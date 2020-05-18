Tobias Harris is helping out in a gigantic way.
The 76ers forward will help support 12 Philadelphia families with mortgage assistance, provide lunch for 250 healthcare workers and distribute 20,000 children’s books for at-home libraries in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Harris has a partnership with Read by 4th. The books for home libraries will go to Read by 4th, whose partners include the People’s Emergency Center, the Philadelphia Housing Authority, Mastery Charter Schools and churches, etc.
On Tuesday, he will partner with Chick-Fil-A to provide lunches to healthcare workers at Temple University Hospital to thank them for working hard in the front lines amid the pandemic. Temple cares for the largest number of COVID-19 patients in Philly.
The 27-year-old will also donate three months of mortgage payments for 12 families experiencing financial hardship. The families will be selected by Habitat for Humanity of Philadelphia.
“This is a game-changer," Habitat for Humanity Philadelphia CEO Corinne O’Connell said. “We cannot thank Tobias enough for this incredible gift at an absolutely critical time for our families. His support will provide mortgage relief for Habitat Homeowners and allow them to focus on what’s important—keeping their families safe, warm, dry and healthy.”