ORLANDO — Here is my look at some of the best and worst performances from the 76ers’ 112-97 loss to the Orlando Magic on Wednesday night at the Amway Center.
Best performance: Nik Vucevic gets this for doing what he always does to his former team: bust the Sixers’ tail. The Magic center finished with a game-high 25 points to go with 12 rebounds and two assists. He dominated the fourth quarter, scoring 12 points on 6-for-8 shooting.
Worst performance: This was a tough one, because Tobias Harris struggled mightily with shooting the ball and not turning it over. However, the forward led the team in rebounds (10), assists (6) and steals (2). So it was hard to give this to him even though he missed 9 of 13 shots and scored eight points. That’s why Furkan Korkmaz gets this award. The swingman had nine points on 4-for-11 shooting and graded out at a game-worst minus-19. He had three points in the second half, on 1-for-5 shooting, all in the third quarter. Korkmaz’s only contribution in 6 minutes, 39 seconds of action in the fourth quarter was a personal foul.
Best defensive performance: I’m giving this to Matisse Thybulle for being active and making the Magic players he defended work for shots. The Sixers’ rookie reserve guard even blocked a shot in his 10:49 of action.
Worst statistic: I had to give it to the Sixers’ three-point shooting. Philly made just 8 of 30 threes, 26.7%.
Best statistic: This goes to Vucevic’s shooting 75% (6-for-8) in the fourth quarter.
Worst of the worst: I had to give this to Harris’ extending his three-point shooting drought. The forward made his first three-point attempt in a loss to the Phoenix Suns on Nov. 4. Since then, he’s missed 23 consecutive threes.
Best of the best: This goes to the Magic’s fourth-quarter performance. Orlando outscored the Sixers, 32-15, over the last 12 minutes by shooting 54.2%. The Magic also didn’t turn the basket over during a quarter in which the Sixers had 7 turnovers and made only 31.6% of their shots.