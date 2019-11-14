Worst performance: This was a tough one, because Tobias Harris struggled mightily with shooting the ball and not turning it over. However, the forward led the team in rebounds (10), assists (6) and steals (2). So it was hard to give this to him even though he missed 9 of 13 shots and scored eight points. That’s why Furkan Korkmaz gets this award. The swingman had nine points on 4-for-11 shooting and graded out at a game-worst minus-19. He had three points in the second half, on 1-for-5 shooting, all in the third quarter. Korkmaz’s only contribution in 6 minutes, 39 seconds of action in the fourth quarter was a personal foul.