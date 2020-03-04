Then on Tuesday, Glenn Robinson III tied his career-high with 25 points in his best shooting night since the Sixers acquired him from the Warriors on Feb. 6. Robinson shot 10-for-15, including 3-for-5 on three-pointers. Going into the game, he had been 0-for-10 on threes as a Sixer. He also had four rebounds and one steal in 31 minutes, 29 seconds, which was 10:24 more than his previous high with the team.