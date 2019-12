In the latest edition of Locked on Sixers, Keith Pompey and Michael Lee of The Athletic answer several questions. The Sixers are 10-0 at home. What does that mean? Are they legitimate or lucky? Can Tobias Harris be the closer? The Sixers are fifth in the Eastern Conference. Can they eventually be able to live up to their preseason hype? Both agree that the Sixers will find the answer to that final question this month. Pompey and Lee dissect the other questions.