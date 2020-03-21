Torrel Harris is known around the NBA for being more than Tobias Harris’ father.
The elder Harris is a longtime sports agent who runs Unique Sports Management International. He recently added to his clientele, signing Phoenix Suns small forward Kelly Oubre Jr.
Tobias Harris is his father’s most recognizable client at this time.
However, Torrel Harris has also represented Hall of Famers George Gervin and Lynette Woodard, the first female Harlem Globetrotter; former Sixer Cliff Robinson, and Philadelphia natives and ex-NBA players Gene Banks and Lewis Lloyd. Harris got the late Lloyd reinstated in the NBA in September 1989 following a 2½-season drug suspension.
In July, he negotiated a five-year, $180 million contract for his son with the Sixers. It’s the richest contract in team history.
Oubre missed the Suns’ last seven games with a torn meniscus in his right knee. The 24-year-old is averaging career highs of 18.7 points and 6.4 rebounds. He’s started 55 of his 59 games played.
The fifth-year veteran, out of Kansas, has one season left on his contract.