TORONTO — Here is my look at some of the best and worst performances from the 76ers’ 107-95 setback to the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday night at Scotiabank Arena.
Best performance: Fred VanVleet gets this one. The Raptors guard scored a team-high 22 points and hit 6 of 7 three-pointers. Fifteen of his points came after intermission.
Worst luck: I’m giving this to Patrick McCaw for playing only 17 seconds before suffering a facial contusion in the second quarter. The Raptors swingman was elbowed under the basket and did not return.
Best defensive performance: No one really stood out on the defensive end, but Norvel Pelle gets it for blocking two shots in 11 minutes, 45 seconds of action.
Worst statistic: I had to give it to Ben Simmons’ turnovers. The Sixers point guard had eight, including six in the first half.
Best statistic: This goes to the Raptors’ points-in-the-paint advantage. They took advantage of the Sixers’ settling for 46 three-pointers and outscored Philly, 52-18, in the paint. That included a 12-2 margin in the fourth quarter.
Best of the best: This goes to Simmons’ recording his 25th double-double of the season. He finished with 17 points, 10 rebounds, eight assists and two steals.
Worst of the worst: Josh Richardson’s injury. The Sixers shooting guard left the game with a left hamstring strain 3:52 into the contest. He will undergo further testing Thursday. In the meantime, the Sixers are now down two starters: Richardson and center Joel Embiid (left hand).